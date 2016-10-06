Top two spot up for grabs for Haverhill

Haverhill are away to Saffron Walden 2 on Saturday (3pm) in the Eastern Counties Greene King League Division Two West.

With the leaders Cottenham Renegades and second-placed Cambridge 3 playing each other this weekend, a victory for third-placed Haverhill, who are four points adrift of Cambridge 3, could lift them up into second place.

Haverhill had a confidence-boosting 34-27 win at home to old sparring partners Cantabrigian 2 last Saturday.

Cantabs and Haverhill had last met in the same division on February 20, when the Cambridge based team won 51-0.

In Division Three West Haverhill 2 face St Ives 2 (3pm) at home.