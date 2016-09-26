WEEKEND ROUND-UP: Diss cruise to whitewash victory against rivals Holt, while last minute try denies Bury

Diss produced a dominant performance to thrash rivals Holt 52-0 and maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

Philip LeLievre, Chris Beaird, Alex Leeder and Giles West all crossed the line in the first-half, as Dave Smith’s men racked up a 29-0 lead at half-time.

Further tries from West, LeLievre and Steve Hipwell after the break saw Diss ease to a 52-0 win, with fly half Sean McClure chipping in with three penalties and four conversions.

It was a third win out of three games for Diss, who sit top of London League Two North East with a maximum 15 points from their opening three fixtures.

Elsewhere, a last minute try denied Bury St Edmunds a memorable victory away at National League Two South league leaders Taunton Titans.

In a back and forth game, a try from Sam Sterling, converted by Scott Lyle, put the Wolfpack 26-25 ahead, before a try deep into added time sealed a dramatic 30-26 victory for the hosts.

Sudbury remain rooted to the bottom of London League One North following a 29-7 defeat away at Chelmsford.

Ben Scully’s charges have now lost all four of their opening four games of the campaign and are the only side in the division yet to pick up a point so far.

In London League Three North East, Stowmarket were awarded an away walkover against May and Baker, while Ely went down 36-15 at Harlow.

And finally, Newmarket’s winning start in Eastern Counties Greene King League Division One this season came to an end after a 43-0 defeat away at league leaders Thetford.

NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO SOUTH

Taunton Titans 30 Bury St Edmunds 26.

LONDON LEAGUE ONE NORTH

Chelmsford 29 Sudbury 7.

LONDON LEAGUE TWO NORTH EAST

Diss 52 Holt 0.

LONDON LEAGUE THREE NORTH EAST

Harlow 36 Ely 15, May & Baker v Stowmarket away w/o.

EASTERN COUNTIES GREENE KING LEAGUE

Division One: Thetford 43 Newmarket 0, Wymondham 69 Thurston 5.

Division Two South: Hadleigh 37 Mistley 16.

Division Two West: Cambridge III 31 Haverhill 24, Ely II 17 Mildenhall 39.