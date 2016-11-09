A hectic schedule of shows lies ahead for Bury Theatre Workshop

Bury Theatre Workshop begins a busy period when it hosts visiting medieval academics and performers Sarah Anson and Mairin O’Hagan, from November 11 to 12 as they enact their own play about medieval East Anglian mystics, Margery Kempe and Julian of Norwich.

In partnership with this, Bury Theatre Workshop will also perform a Tudor comedy called ‘John of Beverley’, about an 8th century Bishop of York, who alongside St George is a patron saint of our Royal Family.

From November 17-19 Bury Theatre Workshop will be performing the ‘Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society “Murder at Checkmate Manor” ‘ - a comedy in which the ladies of the drama society attempt to stage their play, in the face of falling scenery, misbehaving props and in-fighting between the various members - a cross between ‘Acorn Antiques’ and ‘Noises Off!’.

As this production falls during the ‘BBC Children In Need’ event on Friday, November 18, it will be raising money towards the charity.

All performances take place at the Unitarian Meeting House, Churchgate Street, Bury St Edmunds. Tickets and further information is available at www.burytheatreworkshop.org.uk.