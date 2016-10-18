A Royal dilemma presents itself in a new play at Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

Stephanie Beacham, world-famous and acclaimed for her work on television (The Colbys, Dynasty, Bad Girls), film and stage, comes to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds to perform a role as iconic as any she has played before.

It is Kensington Palace, 1993.

She was the Diana of her day. That day has gone.

But HRH The Princess Margaret, the most glamorous figure of her generation, has a chance to be of service.

While the Royal Family is at Balmoral, she removes several bags of correspondence from the Queen Mother’s home, including potentially sensational letters from Prince Charles – and Diana, Princess of Wales. She means to burn them all.

But there are other papers, relating to Margaret herself and a more dangerous scandal. When gangster John Bindon arrives to bring her even closer to her past, the Queen’s sister has the choice to make or break her family yet again.

A supporting star cast includes Jason Merrells (Emmerdale, Waterloo Road) as John Bindon and Gary Webster (Minder) as Royal butler William Tallon.

Inspired by actual events – this promises to be one of the most riveting new plays of the year.

For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.

The play is also being staged at Cambridge Arts Theatre from October 19 to 22.