All star line up is Stepping Out at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Amanda Holden, Angela Griffin, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Tamzin Outhwaite and Nicola Stephenson star in the award-winning comedy Stepping Out, on the Cambridge Arts Theatre stage for one week only before a West End run.

Stepping Out charts the lives of seven women and one man attempting to tap their troubles away at a weekly dancing class, and all of them have a story to tell.

There’s haughty Vera, mouthy Maxine and uptight Andy; bubbly Sylvia and shy Dorothy; eager Lynne and cheerful Rose, and, of course,

Geoffrey.

At the piano is the dour Mrs Fraser and spurring them all on, the ever-patient Mavis.

Initially all thumbs and left feet, the group is just getting to grips with the basics when they are asked to take part in a charity gala.

One of the UK’s best-loved personalities, Amanda Holden is most well-known for her numerous television credits, including Britain’s Got Talent, Wild at Heart and This Morning.

She also starred in the UK premiere of Shrek the Musical as Princess Fiona.

Angela Griffin played Fiona Middleton in Coronation Street, and has also appeared in Waterloo Road, Cutting It and One Man, Two Guvnors in the West End.

Tracy-Ann Oberman played the role of Chrissie Watts in more than 200 episodes of EastEnders, Fiona Kennedy in New Tricks and Mrs Purchase in Toast of London.

Her stage credits include Edmond with Kenneth Branagh and the West End run of Boeing-Boeing.

Tamzin Outhwaite’s television credits include EastEnders, New Tricks, Hotel Babylon and Red Cap.

Her West End stage credits include Sweet Charity, Boeing-Boeing and How the Other Half Loves.

Nicola Stephenson is well-known for her work on stage and screen; Emmerdale, All at Sea, Holby City and Waterloo Road, and roles with the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company.

Stepping Out originally premiered in the West End in 1984, winning the Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy.

The production has also been made into a musical, which became a film in 1991 starring Julie Walters, Liza Minnelli and Shelley Winters.

For tickets call 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.

