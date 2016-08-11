An evening with star of stage and screen, Nigel Havers

The Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds welcomes actor Nigel Havers for an entertaining evening of anecdotes about his life as an actor on stage and screen. Nigel will be joined on the evening by Radio 4 presenter Libby Purves.

Nigel Havers is one of this country’s best loved and most recognisable actors and has worked extensively on the UK stage since the early 1970’s.

He has worked with the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

His Hollywood career includes the classic film Chariots of Fire, working with Steven Spielberg on the epic Empire of The Sun and starring alongside Michael Caine in The Whistle Blower.

The evening’s compere will be theatre critic Libby Purves, herself a hugely respected voice on UK Culture.

She is the creator of the Theatre Cat review website and was the first woman presenter on BBC Radio 4, her connection with Radio 4 continued and she has been a midweek presenter of the radio channel since 1982.

This is a fund-raising event to support the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (Registered Charity number 242977).

For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.