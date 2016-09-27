Award-winning comedian heading to Bury St Edmunds

Comedian Jo Caulfield is set to visit the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds with her latest stand-up show The Customer is Always Wrong.

A regular star of BBC’s Mock The Week and Have I Got News For you the wickedly funny comedian is set to ask Bury St Edmund’s the question ‘Have you ever noticed that even when you’re right, you’re wrong?’

Jo’s acerbic wit is put to perfect use as she examines the potential minefields of dating, relationships and divorce, to the simple things, like booking a holiday, or joining a pub-quiz team – nothing is ever as straightforward as it should be. Jo is determined to get things back on track…

This is a 90 minute laugh-out-loud show, full of razor-sharp observations; sharp, witty and insightful, Jo promise to make you think as much as she makes you laugh.

Jo Caulfield’ other TV appearance include The John Bishop Show (BBC One) and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC One).