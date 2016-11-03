Ayckbourn’s breakthrough comedy set for the stage in Cambridge

Robert Powell and Liza Goddard star in Relatively Speaking, the brilliant comedy of mistaken identity that made Alan Ayckbourn a household name and is set to be staged at Cambridge Arts Theatre from November 7 to 12.

Greg only met Ginny a month ago but has already made up his mind that she’s the girl for him.

When she tells him that she’s going to visit her parents, he decides this is the moment to ask her father for his daughter’s hand. Discovering a scribbled address, he follows her to Buckinghamshire where he finds Philip and Sheila enjoying a peaceful Sunday morning breakfast in the garden, but the only thing is – they’re not Ginny’s parents.

Robert Powell returns to the Arts Theatre stage after his recent leading roles in King Charles III and Black Coffee.

Throughout his career he has received multiple awards and a BAFTA nomination for his portrayal of Jesus in Franco Zefferelli’s Jesus of Nazareth.

Liza Goddard has starred in an extensive range of Alan Ayckbourn’s plays including Life of Riley, Communicating Doors and Season’s Greetings and appeared in television cult classics such Doctor Who and Bergerac.

For tickets call 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.