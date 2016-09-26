Bury St Edmunds actor to star in comedy drama in her home town

Hit comedy theatre show Crazy Little Thing Called Love! is appearing at the Theatre Royal for one night only on September 30 and it features Kevin Tomlinson and, local girl, Abi Hood.

Kevin and Abi play a wide range of characters during the show, all created with the aid of multiple costume changes, wigs and accents! They create funny, touching scenes, based on all the different types of love! The devised theatre show features a series of seemingly independent stories, but by the end of the performance all of the different depictions of love have woven together beautifully.

As for suitability, Abi and Kevin state: ‘the show is suitable for anyone aged 11-111 year olds. But it is not suitable for anyone over 112 year olds’.

Since it’s creation in 2014, Crazy Little Thing Called Love has been seen at over 100 UK venues, earning five star reviews and a host of positive comments.

Created and starring Kevin Tomlinson - winner of the Sunday Times Playwright Award - and Abi Hood, the show has been praised for its wonderful combination of comedy, drama and pathos.

Romantic love, platonic love, a love for a hobby, pet or place. You name it, this comedy show explores it!!

Theatre Royal director Karen Smith said: “This is the third time we have booked Kepow! in three years, because their shows are always crowd pleasers and everyone has a wonderful time.

“I have followed their company development for 10 years and they just go from strength to strength.

“They really do offer one of the funniest nights you are likely to have at the theatre. Plus, they’re shows are always thought provoking and emotionally moving.”

Abi attended Westgate Primary School, Beyton Middle School and Thurston Upper School, before leaving to attend the prestigious Oxford School of Drama.

Since graduating, she has appeared as Gerda in The Snow Queen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, Alice in That Face at the world-renowned Royal Court Theatre in London and as Lisa on the hit TV series The Bill.

Her husband Kevin, meanwhile, has performed alongside the cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway? at the famous Hackney Empire and his one man comedy shows have toured to ten countries abroad, including Hong Kong, New Zealand and Canada.

Together, Kevin and Abi now run Kepow Theatre Company, a company that is considered one of the funniest touring the UK and, definitely one of the most inventive.

In fact, the last time Kevin and Abi performed at the Theatre Royal, 250 people turned up to see them perform and everyone had a wonderful night out; marvelling at their quick wit and flights of fancy.

For tickets and further details please call the Box Office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.