Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal to create history when it stages Hamlet

Bury St Edmunds’ Theatre Royal will play host to the first ever production of Hamlet to be performed in Britain by an all black cast.

Denmark is a black Empire of modern England, where an intelligent young student discovers the world he once knew has crumbled.

Implored to defend what is left of his father’s legacy, Hamlet now faces the greatest moral challenge – to kill or not to kill.

Directed by Jeffery Kissoon (RSC, National Theatre) this fast moving-version gets straight to the heart of a young man’s dilemma. Arguably Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate one of this country’s greatest writers in his 400th anniversary year.

There is a captioned performance of Hamlet on Thursday, September 22 at 2pm.

There is also a post-show debate on Tuesday 20th September looking at the work of Black Theatre Live and its role within British Theatre.

Presented by the pioneering Black Theatre Live they most recently visited the Theatre Royal with The Diary of a Hounslow Girl by young writer Ambreen Razia, She Called Me Mother starring Cathy Tyson.

Hamlet runs from Tuesday, September 20 to Friday 23. For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.