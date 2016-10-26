Catch a fireworks display near you

Numerous fireworks displays are taking place in west Suffolk over the next two weeks, giving plenty of options for families.

In Hadleigh, the fireworks take place on Friday, October 28 at the Millfield, home of Hadleigh United FC, in Tinkers Lane.

Gates open at 6pm, fireworks are at 8pm and entry is £4.50 adults in advance (£5 on the night), U16s £3.50 (£4) and U5s free. Tickets from Keith Avis or Patel’s Newsagents. There is a licenced bar and hot food.

A Lantern Parade and Fireworks display takes place in Boxford on October 29 from 6.30pm. Tickets are available from A Leeder Butchers, Boxford Post Office and The Coffee Box. Adults £5, Children £3, under 3s free!

Stowlangtoft bonfire and firework display also takes place on Saturday 29. Gates open at 6pm and there is a licensed bar, burger van, candy floss, free parking and a tombola in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance and lymphoma and leukaemia charities. Admission is £5 adults and £2.50 children, with under-5s admitted for free.

The Rickinghall Firework Party takes place at the village hall on Friday, November 4. The hall opens for a hog roast and barbecue from 5pm and the fireworks start at 7pm. There is also a bar and family entertainment all evening from Park Radio, Adults £5, children £2.

04/11/2016

The gates open for the The Big Night Out at Melford Hall Park, Long Melford at 6pm on November 4, with the bonfire lit at 7.30pm and the fireworks display at 8pm.

There will fair rides and a barbeque by Project 7 with other mouth watering refreshments.

Advance tickets are £5 adults (£7 on the night), £3 children (£5) and are now available in Long Melford from The Bull Hotel, Cherry Lane Garden Centre, Landers Bookshop, Sheridans Estate Agents.

No fireworks (not even sparklers) or alcohol are allowed to be taken on site.

Cavendish Fireworks Display and bonfire takes place on the village green on November 5 from 6pm to 9pm and is a free event.

Hot food and drink, including a barbecue and mulled wine, will be available, with proceeds to local god causes.

On Saturday, November 5 the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket will be hosting their annual Bonfire Night Celebrations Gates are open from 6pm giving you the chance to enjoy the selection of Old Tyme Amusements and traction engines in steam before the main event.

Food and refreshments will be available to buy throughout the evening. The bonfire will be lit on the top field at 7pm before the fireworks begin at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets from Mid Suffolk Tourist Information Centre or via www.eastanglianlife.org.uk are £5 adults (£6 on the gate), £3.50 children ((£4) and £15 family (two adults and up to three children), which can only be bought in advance.

Having been held in Exning for 30 years, Newmarket Lions firework display has moved to Wild Tracks, a 60 acre site in Chippenham Road, Kennett, just four miles off the A11, and takes place on Saturday, November 5.

The gates will be open from 5.30pm and there will be two displays; a small, child-friendly one at 6.45pm and the main one at 7.30pm.

Before the display judging will be done for the children’s fancy dress competition.

Admission will be just £15 per car for up to five people and if anyone arrives with sole occupancy it is £5 admission.

Car parking free and there will be food and drinks on sale throughout the evening.

In the Haverhill area the gates open for the Linton Fireworks Display at the infants school in Camping Close (off the High Street) at 6pm on November 5, with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks starting at about 7pm.

There is also a guy competition, barbecues and drink stalls. See some great photos of last year’s event from local photographer John Buckingham.

Advance tickets cost £4 per person or £10 for a family ticket (two adults and three children). Tickets are available at Sweet Talk News and Acorn Garage, Abington - or online at www.lintonfireworks.co.uk.

All profits from the event go to local schools. This year the main sponsor is Camgrain, supported by other local businesses.

Other displays in the Haverhill area on November 5 are at Stambourne playing field from 6.30pm and Thurlow Recreation Ground, where the gates open at 6pm with the pyrotechnics off at 7pm. The Thurlow display costs £4 adults and £1 for children, with under-5s free.

In Sudbury, The Delphi Centre is holding a free fireworks display from 6.30pm on Sunday, November 6. A licensed bar and hot and cold food is available.