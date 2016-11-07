Comedian Stephen K Amos’ new tour to stop off in Haverhill

Globe-trotting laughter master Stephen K Amos is appearing at Haverhill Arts Centre on November 17 as part of his new tour.

In the last 12 months, Stephen has performed his unique brand of feel-good comedy all over England, Scotland, Wales, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Holland, Germany, Belgium, Greece, Spain, Australia, Tazmania, New Zealand, and the Seychelles.

What did he find when he got there? People. People like you and me and some of them said the most ridiculous things. To his face!

All that, and more will feature in his show at the arts centre, which starts at 8pm.

Among his many credits are Celebrity Storage Hunters (UKTV) Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (UKTV), Live At The Apollo BBC1, Have I got News For You? BBC1 and What Does The K Stand For? (BBC Radio 4). Series 3 coming soon.

Tickets are available by calling 01440 714140 or from www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.