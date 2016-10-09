Five plays on five different Bury St Edmunds stages

Three of the cast of Quirkhouse 5, from left to right: Richard Stainer, Sian Notley and Andrew James Deane. Not pitcured: Sue Harrington-Spier and Joanna Hagan-Young. ANL-160929-154203001

QuirkHouse Theatre Company present their first ever ‘Theatre Crawl’ around Bury St Edmunds - five plays, five writers, five actors, five venues, five walks from Saturday, October 15 to Monday 17.

