Foot-stomping musical all set for the Bury St Edmunds stage

The Pink Ladies in Grease: Faye Smith, Cara Singleton, Nyiesha Austin and Pheobe Bryant.

Bury St Edmunds Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (BSEAODS) is ready to take the Theatre Royal stage by storm from October 11 to 15 with its latest production, Grease.

