Hal-term fun at Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

This half-term, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds stages three different shows for all the family to enjoy with all age ranges catered for.

Half term kicks off with Marty Macdonald’s Toy Machine on Sunday, October 23. Perfect for ages 2-7, the show is packed with puppetry, music and lots of songs.

Albee Vector the Sound Collector, for ages 4+ we welcome Green Light Theatre with Albee Vector the Sound Collector.

Join the intrepid adventurer Albee Vector and his love Andromeda on Thursday, October 27 on a journey to discover the most beautiful sound in the world.

It’s an interactive adventure featuring Pongo the Pig and his farmyard friends.

When the toy maker’s machine is broken it’s up to the animals to help repair the toy machine and give the world back it toys…can they do it in time? They might be able to, but they will need your help!

They battle kings, curses and cruelty on their quest. Albee needs the audience to make all of the popping, fizzing, hissing, clopping, whizzing, whooshing, banging, crashing, and probably a fart noise or two!

Greenlight Theatre was founded in 2011 by Sam Woolf and Sadie Spencer. The company engages with how technology opens up communication channels and affects the way we think and behave.

Finishing the week is Michael Morpurgo’s King Arthur between Friday 28 and Saturday 29.

It’s an epic tale of magic, heroism, love and betrayal. This show is great for ages 7+.

Performed by Story Pocket Theatre the story begins when a small boy is rescued by a mysterious old man who claims to be King Arthur Pendragon.

The old man’s stories transport the young boy and the audience back to the days of Camelot. Witness the sword being pulled from the stone, see Merlin’s magic spells and watch as King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table unite the Kingdom.

Stories of brave chivalry and battles, the search for the Holy Grail and the great betrayal of Lancelot and Guinevere are all part of this exciting new production from award-winning Story Pocket Theatre.

Call 01284 769505 for tickets and details.