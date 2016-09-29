Home truths spelt out in JB Priestley comedy

J B Priestley’s heartily entertaining comedy, When We are Married is being staged by Northern Broadsides at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds from October 4 to 8.

Set in 1908 in the town of Cleckleywyke in the West Riding. The Helliwells, the Parkers and the Soppitts are highly respected pillars of their community … but not for much longer.

Married on the same day in the same chapel, they gather to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

The celebrations are short lived when they discover the vicar wasn’t licensed and they are actually not married. In fact, they have been living in sin for 25 years.

Watch with mounting glee as the pandemonium switches from horrified social embarrassment to the realisation that they are free from the shackles of long tedious marriages.

Home truths are dealt, bullies get their retribution and the hen-pecked are hilariously and most satisfyingly liberated.

Northern Broadsides’ Artistic Director Barrie Rutter said about the forthcoming production ‘When We Are Married is the quintessential Yorkshire comedy with an absurd plot overflowing with authentic attitudes of the day; fun for the cast as well as the audience.

Having wanted to stage this classic comedy for many years and also have the opportunity to once again co-produce with York Theatre Royal, I really can’t wait to get this wonderful new revival on the road.’

Starring a cast including Steve Huison (Lomper in The Full Monty, Eddie Windass in Coronation Street and PC Ray Wilson in Emmerdale), Sue Devaney (Jane in Dinnerladies and Debbie Webster in Coronation Street), Kate Anthony (Pam Hobsworth in Coronation Street and Anything Goes, Sheffield Crucible Theatre) and Adrian Hood (Dinnerladies, Brassed Off and All Quiet on the Preston Front, BBC).

For tickets and more details please call 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org