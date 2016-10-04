Balsham gardener wins two titles at South Cambridgeshire awards

Balsham’s Harold Gawthorp received two awards awards at a recent presentation ceremony for South Cambridgeshire District Council’s 35th annual Best Kept Garden competition.

Mr Gawthorp was named the winner in the Best Greenhouse (Vegetables) and Best Greenhouse (Flowers) categories.

The winners were announced at a special awards ceremony at Scotsdales Garden Centre, Great Shelford. Scotsdales are long-standing sponsors of the competition.

Cllr Sue Ellington, chairman of South Cambridgeshire District Council was joined by Cllr Lynda Harford, cabinet member for housing; Cllr David McCraith, vice-chairman and Sam Carlton, operations manager at Scotsdales, to award prizes and certificates to the winners.

Cllr Ellington said: “It was a pleasure to present these awards. Our annual gardening competition is always very popular and every year we receive some excellent entries.

“It’s great to see so many of our tenants and leaseholders taking pride in their gardens.

“It takes a lot of time, effort and imagination to create such beautiful displays and the standards were incredibly high this year. “Congratulations to all of our winners and thank you to all of our entrants, judges and sponsors.”