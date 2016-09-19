Big Friendly Readers are rewarded at Kedington Library

Florence Loveday and William Stevenson were among the scores of children that collected a medal and certificate at Kedington Library after completing their Big Friendly Read - this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Florence Loveday and William Stevenson were among the scores of children that collected a medal and certificate at Kedington Library after completing their Big Friendly Read - this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

They were presented with their certificates and medals by Simon McGuire from Kedington Parish Council and Karen Sheargold, head teacher of Kedington Primary Academy.

More than 100 children signed up at the library to take part in the Big Friendly Read, with 75 per cent reading at least six books. For the challenge, children had to read six books over the summer holiday.

Once they had read a book they returned to the library and told staff about the book and if they enjoyed the story.

They then read another book until they had read six or more and received a scratch and sniff card, bookmarks, stickers and wristbands as a reward for their efforts.

Children aged over 11 were also invited to take part in a summer reading challenge called Imagination.

They had to read two books, draw a comic strip, write a book review and draw a picture from one of the books.

Their creations were posted on a national website.

Library manager Dawn Bamford said: “We would like to say well done to Alisha Nelder, Olivia Hanagan and Elliz Nafi for their excellent creations and reviews.”