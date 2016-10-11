Haverhill volunteers are rewarded for their help

County, town and borough councillor Tony Brown visited the Befriending Scheme’s Haverhill Hub last Friday to present the volunteers’ with certificates to say thank you for their support during a special lunch at the new Café at the Chalkstone Community Centre.

The Befriending Scheme provides friendship and learning opportunities for vulnerable people including those with learning disabilities, mental health needs, and older people.

The volunteers are friendly and supportive and help at hub group each week in Haverhill, helping to run activities such as crafts, cooking, music and games and sharing their hobbies with the group.

The volunteer’s make a real difference to a vulnerable person’s life by helping to provide a supportive environment to have fun and meet friends. If you are interested in volunteering with the Befriending Scheme please contact Elaine on 07757 082310.

The Befriending Scheme is a charity with over 25 years’ experience working in Suffolk.