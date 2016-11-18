JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (November 18-25)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the country this week (November 18-25).

Friday, November 18

GILAD ATZMON: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) A thrilling musical maverick and a virtuoso instrumentalist on alto, tenor and soprano saxes, Atzmon provides one of the most exciting evenings of jazz in the UK. With Chris Ingham (piano), the Rev Andrew Brown (bass) and George Double (drums).

PAUL BAXTER: SEVEN PIECES OF SILVER: (Stoke By Nayland Hotel, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.co.uk) A celebration of the great hard-bop composer Horace Silver by the Alan Barnes-endorsed septet led by bassist Baxter and featuring Andrzei Baranek (piano), James Lancaster (trumpet), Matt Ball (trombone), John Mckillup (tenor sax), Stuart Macdonald (alto/baritone sax) and Paul Smith (drums).

CAMBRIDGE INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL (until Sunday, November 27): 12-day, multi-venue, multi-genre festival featuring Phronesis, Laura Mvula, Soweto Kinch and many others. Details: www.cambridgejazzfestival.org.uk

Sunday, November 20

TINA MAY: (The Apex, 11.30am, £9.50. Details: www.theapex.co,uk) The reliably exotic, musical and resourceful Ms May with a selection of standards and chanson. Part of the Apex’s Sunday Songbook brunchtime series.

PHRONESIS: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £18/£15. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) Scandinavian/British trio are one of the most inventive, exciting and successful contemporary groups on the European scene. Featuring Jasper Hoiby (bass), Ivo Neame (piano) and Anton Eger (drums).

HARRY ALLEN QUARTET: (California Club, Ipswich, 8pm, £14. Details: www.ipswichjazzclub.co.uk) Superb, swinging American tenor saxophonist Allen is among the most exciting and authentic players in the classic swing-to-bop style.

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, November 21

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey.

Thursday, November 24

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, November 25

JEFF WILLIAMS QUARTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) The American drummer and composer Jeff Williams has played with Dizzy Gillespie, Lee Konitz and Joe Lovano, among many others. Based equally in New York and London, he leads a UK-based band comprising Josh Arcolio (temor sax), John O’Gallagher (alto sax) and Sam Lasserson (bass).

FOR THE DIARY

Saturday, November 26

THE JAZZ OF DUDLEY MOORE: (St Edmunds Hall, Southwold, 8pm, £14.50. Details: 01502 722572) The Chris Ingham Quartet play the great comic actor’s jazz compositions from the 1960s.

Friday, December 16

REBOP PLAYS MILES DAVIS: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £14. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Mighty repertory sextet trace the legendary trumpeter’s musical journey from the virtuosic frenzy of bebop to the mysterious, calming modality of Kind Of Blue.