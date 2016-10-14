JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (October 14-21)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (October 14-21).

Friday, October 14

CHRIS ALLARD: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) An experienced session guitarist with credits for Jacqui Dankworth, Gwilym Simcock, the BBC Big Band, Dame Cleo Laine, Sir John Dankworth and Jamie Cullum, Allard steps out with his own group featuring his own subtle originals, with Oli Hayhurst (bass), Charlie Wood (keys/vocals) and Nick Smalley (drums).

Sunday, October 16

STEWART CURTIS: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Grooving saxophonist and clarinettist, in the company of the Rob Palmer Trio.

TINA MAY: (California Club, Ipswich, 8pm, £14. Details: www.ipswichjazzclub.co.uk) Always an exotic and musically rich experience with Ms May at the mic, expert as she is in scat, chanson and the Great American Songbook. With Chris Ingham (piano), Mick Hutton (bass) and George Double (drums).

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, October 17

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, October 20

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, October 21

TRIO MANOUCHE + 1: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12/£6 U25. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) One of the country’s leading gypsy jazz outfits in an entertaining evening of Parisian swing featuring the repertoire of Django Reinhardt and their own witty orginals, With Simon Harris (vocals, guitar), Ducato Piotrowski (guitar), Mark Lewandowski (bass) and special guest Giacomo Smith (clarinet).

FOR THE DIARY

Sunday, October 23

EMILY DANKWORTH: (The Apex, Bury, 11.30am, £9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Part of the Apex’s Sunday Songbook brunchtime sessions, Emily is the latest in the Dankworth musical lineage and is carving a reputation as a sensitive and intrepid song interpreter.

Friday, November 4

SARA DOWLING: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: wwwheadhunterslive.org) With 5-star reviews for her debut album From Shadows Into Light, the singer’s star is on the rise.