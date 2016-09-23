JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (September 23-30)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (September 23-30)

Friday, September 23

KATE SHORTT: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) The unique Kate Shortt combines virtuosic cello and piano skills with comedy and acutely observed humorous songs in rap, opera and jazz styles, or whatever else takes her fancy.

Saturday, September 24

BARFORD STONEMAN QUINTET: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12/£6 U25. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) These rising stars of jazz are a hard-swinging quintet comprising the cream of the UK’s young jazz talent including local sax hero Harry Greene plus the winner of Young Jazz Musician 2016 Alex Ridout (trumpet) with Joel Barford (drums), Noah Stoneman (organ) and Miles Mindlin (guitar).

Sunday, September 25

JOANNA EDEN: JONI & ME: (The Apex, 11.30am, £9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Part of The Apex’s monthly Songbook Sunday brunchtime series, acclaimed songstress salutes her musical hero, the jazz-inflected Canadian songwriter Joni Mitchell, with Chris Ingham (piano/guitar) and Lewis Andrews (guitar/bass).

JULIAN STRINGLE: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) The corkscrew-haired clarinet virtuoso plays swing classics and jazz standards with the Rob Palmer Trio.

PAUL HIGGS: (The Bell, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.com) Stylish, lyrical trumpeter presents his Shades of Miles show with the Roger Odell Trio.

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, September 26

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, September 29

DEREK NASH QUARTET: (Park Hotel, Diss, 8pm, £12. Details: www.disscornhall.co.uk) The inaugural gig of Diss Jazz Club, of a brand new jazz event in East Anglia, features the effervescent Derek Nash, saxophone star of Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

EMILY SAUNDERS BAND: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £14/£12. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) Engaging singer operating at the point where classy pop and vocal jazz intersect.

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, September 30

BARB JUNGR: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £20. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) In the company of Barry Green (piano) and Davide Mantovani (bass), the acclaimed jazz cabaret vocalist features tracks from her CD Shelter From the Storm, recorded this year in New York with Laurence Hobgood.

FOR THE DIARY

Sunday, October 2

DIGBY FAIRWEATHER & FRIENDS – A TRIBUTE TO HUMPH: (Hunter Club, 12.30pm, £12.50 including a snack. Details: Telephone Jim Bayne on 01284 762508) Cornet-playing leader fronts a salute to Humphrey Lyttelton with an all-star line-up featuring Alan Barnes (saxes/clarinet), Roy Williams (trombone) and Julian Stringle (clarinet/tenor).