New single from Fortunato

Having hibernated for half a year, alternative-rock band Fortunato have returned in dramatic style with the surprise release of their new gender-defying single, Angel, which lyrically questions the social norm.

Hailing from Bury St Edmunds Rock City, the band describe their sound as grandiose with dark overtones and layered harmonies, citing influences from the likes of Radiohead and Daughter.

Angel, the long-awaited follow up to their previous release,Black Laces (What Are You Waiting For’, was debuted online on November 4, one day prior to their live comeback in support of SuperGlu at the Hunter Club – debuting a host of new live material.

Kim Jarvis (lead vocals) explained the inspiration behind the single: “Sometimes men can feel feminine but don’t necessarily realise that’s okay, and anger can sometimes stem from this. The song is about the anger people feel and, from that, the sympathy I have for people that get bullied because of the way they feel.”

The band added: “We recorded the single back in April with engineer Stephen MacLachlan, whom we’ve previously worked with on our last EP, however we’ve been dipping in and out of other music projects over the course of the year so we delayed the release until November.”

The band plan to write new material and then head into the studio over the winter before their appearance at the Cambridge Junction alongside Cathedrals & Cars on February 10 as part of the local ‘fiver’ nights.

You can download Angel from www.soundcloud.com/fortunatouk for free.