Scouts leaders ‘badly’ needed in Haverhill and Kedington to help satisfy demand

More leaders are needed by the Haverhill Scouts to help the movement keep pace with its growing popularity.

Last weekend, members of the Haverhill sections took part in the JOTA-JOTI (Jamboree on the Air - Jamboree on the Internet) at its Colne Valley Road centre.

JOTA-JOTI is the largest Scouting event in the world and some of the Haverhill scouts were among over one million from more than 150 countries to take part, operating radio and talking to other scout groups around the world and the UK.

Currently though, the organisation is on the lookout for more volunteers to be leaders, as the Sudbury District (under which Haverhill falls) commissioner, Graham Smith, explained: “Basically we need leaders in all the groups. We do need leaders badly because in all sections we are having to put more and more children on to waiting lists because we just don’t have enough adults to help out.

“The more we get the more groups and sections we can open up. That’s the way we are doing it and in Haverhill now we are also trying to get a new building sorted out.”

The 2nd Haverhill Beavers and Cubs meet on Tuesday, the 2nd Haverhill Scouts (aged 10-and-a-half to 14) meet on Wednesdays and the 1st Haverhill Beavers, Cubs and Scouts meet on Thursdays.

The 1st and 2nd Explorer Scouts (aged 14-18) also meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If anyone can help with any of the age sections they should contact the 1st Haverhill group section leader, Duncan Batty, on 07511276934 or the 2nd Haverhill group section leader, David Massey, on 07411327544.

Leaders are also needed at the 1st Kedington Group, which has Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer Scouts sections.