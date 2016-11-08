Thurlow enjoys most successful bonfire night ever

A host of organisations are set to benefit from the most successful bonfire night at Thurlow ever.

More than 900 people turned out for the 30-minute spectacular which, combined with the Thurlow Fayre, is expected to raise up to £7,000 for a number of beneficiaries.

Distribution of proceeds from both the Bonfire Night and Thurlow Fayre will be decided at a committee meeting later this month.

It is proposed that the Fayre Committee will also once again be able to make small donations to East Anglian Air Ambulance, St Nicholas Hospice and Addenbrookes Charitable Trust.

It is also hoped that a new heating system will be in place for the quiz night on Saturday, November 26, which has been part funded with grants from Green Suffolk (£5,000), West Suffolk Greener Business Grant (£1,000) and St Edmundsbury councillor Jane Midwood locality budget (£1,000).

Alex Bourne the new landlord at Thurlow Cock provided a tasty barbeque at the fireworks.