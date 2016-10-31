Walkers enjoy the sights of Clare

Twenty six walkers set out from Clare on a recent Saturday to take part in one of the circular walks organised by the Trustees and Friends of Clare Castle Country Park.

The walks form part of this year’s ‘Suffolk’s Year of Walking’ campaign to celebrate the 3,500 miles of public footpaths spanning Suffolk’s countryside.

The five mile walk, based on the existing Clare Circular Walk, took in the stunning views of the Stour Valley available from the Upper Common and beyond, as well as the many landmarks of the medieval town.

These organised walks have varied in distance and have proved to be popular with walkers of all ages.

Derek Blake, leader of the Walks Group and a Trustee of Clare Castle Country Park, said: “We are delighted that people have been enthusiastic about joining our monthly walks and plan to continue them throughout 2017.

“We are also producing leaflets for six circular walks from the Park and these will be available for people to use in the New Year.”

The next walks will be on November 26th and December 27th, and to start the New Year, there will be a linear walk from Clare to Hawkedon on January 21 which will end with a pub lunch.

For more details on these and other walks go to: www.clarecastlecountrypark.co.uk. You can find out more about Suffolk’s Year of Walking at: www.suffolkyearofwalking.co.uk