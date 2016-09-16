Long-standing musical collaborators team up again for Bury St Edmunds show

English singer-songwriter Graham Parker and guitarist Brinsley Schwarz will once again be teaming up when they appear at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on September 22.

Parker is perhaps best known as the lead singer of the band Graham Parker and the Rumour.

His energetic performances - along with the wittily class-conscious spirit of his critically acclaimed debut album Howlin’ Wind - preceded the arrival of punk rock and new wave music.

His quirky-blue-collar image is often believed to be a major influence on the public persona of many British musicians, most notably Elvis Costello, Paul Weller and Joe Jackson.

Parker has worked with Schwarz since 1975 when they first met and rehearsed together in a band that became known as Graham Parker and The Rumour.

Since then, Schwarz has often accompanied Parker on post-Rumour records and tours and recently joined him on stage as a duo playing songs from all areas of Parker’s career.

Expect songs from early albums with the Rumour, his solo career and the present day with tunes from the two latest Rumour reunion albums, “Three Chords Good” and “Mystery Glue.”

Tickets are £22.50 in advance, £24.50 on the door. To book call 01284 758000, or visit www.theapex.co.uk.