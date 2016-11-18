Love affair crosses class divide

DH Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover, is brought to the Cambridge Arts Theatre stage by English Touring Theatre from November 22 to 26.

Lady Constance Chatterley is trapped in a loveless marriage. Feeling emotionally and physically neglected by her husband, Clifford, who was paralysed in the Great War, she flees to the arms of their handsome gamekeeper Mellors.

As their passionate affair escalates, Constance begins to realise that she can no longer live in a world of the mind alone.

Starring Hedydd Dylan who has worked extensively in theatre for companies such as the RSC and Theatre Royal Bath, Britain’s most controversial story is brought alive on stage in this theatrical world premiere.

D.H. Lawrence’s controversial novel was banned from publication in the UK until 1960.

For tickets call 01223 503333 or visit www,cambridgeartstheatre.com.