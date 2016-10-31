Lucy Porter examines ‘consequences’ during Haverhill show

Comedian Lucy Porter will be appearing at Haverhill Arts Centre at 8pm on Friday, November 4 as part of her ‘Consequences’ tour.

It’s a heart-felt and hilarious show that includes personal revelation, political observation and general reflection.

This tour follows a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August.

Lucy has performed consistently popular solo shows for 15 years now - her first was in 2001 - although she had a quick break in the middle to pop out two children.

Since the 1990s, Lucy has been caught up in the dazzling world of showbiz, rubbing shoulders with big-name stars from both the UK and Hollywood celebrity circuits.

In ‘Consequences’ she ignores all that and shares her searing insights into life as a suburban mother of two, stalwart of the local pub quiz team, married to a giant with a passion for home-brewing.

This show was inspired by a passage in Jenny Offill’s novel ‘Dept. of Speculation’:

“How has she become one of those people who wears yoga pants all day? She used to make fun of those people. With their happiness maps and their gratitude journals and their bags made out of recycled tire treads. But now it seems possible that the truth about getting older is that there are fewer and fewer things to make fun of until finally there is nothing you are sure you will never be.”

Lucy had a list of things she thought she would never be: Monogamous. A mother. A cat lover. A slow-walker. A change-counter. A miser. Someone who listens to chart music. A sentimentalist, a nail-biter, a foot-spa owner, a glasses-wearer. Someone who’s been arrested/ dumped/ sacked from their dream job. A meat-eater, a real-ale enthusiast, a caravaner, a luddite, an evangelist, a teacher.

One by one, Lucy has crossed each of the imaginary lines she had drawn in the imaginary sand.

In this show she works out whether there have been any real consequences.

The big issues covered in Lucy’s latest hour include: censorship, generational conflict, theological ethics, safe-spaces, transphobia, real-ale vs ginger ale, trivia quizzes (particularly Radio 2’s Pop Master), Britpop of the 1990s, falconry and Gary Wilmot.

In fact, the whole hour is pretty much a love letter to Falconry, Gary Wilmot and Pop Master.

For tickets call 01440 714140 or visit www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.