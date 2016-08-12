Miniature fun at St Edmundsbury Cathedral

Mini worlds is the theme for the week in the summer series of family events taking place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

Discover the miniature world of railways with a massive train set provided by Bury Railway Club. Explore and enjoy the mini world of model making and meet the enthusiasts behind these detailed creations at this three day event.

On August 16 you can make a mini cathedral, on the 17th a mini world garden and on the 18th a model train.

There is also a world children’s trail on all three days.

The price includes the whole event and activities on the day and is £5 per child, £3 per attending adult, under 3s free.

These are drop-in events and there is no need to book. They run from 10.30am – noon then 12.30pm to 4pm.

On the 17th there are also a number of mini world themed Lego workshops, starting at 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm, costing £8 per person.

Come on an adventure with ‘Trevor’ the Train Driver and choose which story line to take, let your imagination take hold, be inspired to build the ending to your own adventure with our professional Lego builder.

He will help you turn your ideas into a work of LEGO art plus show you some expert LEGO building tips and skills along the way.

Book at the cathedral office or call 01284 748720.

There is a chance to purchase your creation at the end of the workshop for an additional cost.