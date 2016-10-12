New show in Bury St Edmunds taps into our nation’s love of cycling

TV Presenter, sports journalist and author Ned Boulting, who for 13 years has reported on the Tour de France for ITV, will present his observations on the world of professional cycling, and people’s fascination obsession with the sport, during Bikeology, at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on October 19.

Delivered in a refreshingly unique format, Bikeology sees Boulting offer his exclusive, sometimes irreverent, insight into the world of professional cycling.

Following a decade of Olympic track and Grand Tour road cycling triumphs for British riders, the show harnesses the national interest in these now-household names, and celebrates the huge rise in the British public’s participation at all levels of cycling, with an almost unhealthy (but downright amusing) obsession with frames, saddles and all things bike.

Whether exhibiting the history of cycling and the bicycle itself, or divulging the inside backstories of today’s biggest high-fliers, such as Cavendish, Wiggins, Froome and (yes, it is impossible to ignore HIM) Armstrong, Ned’s Bikeology presents audiences with an authentic, enlightened appraisal of the sport’s recent climbs and well-documented, rocky descents.

Whether a modest commuter starting out on the Cycle to Work Scheme or a Tour de France winner, what does it mean to ride a bike? Why do we love our bottom brackets more than we love our children? Why do we talk to our handle bar tape more than we talk to our parents?

Is Rapha cool? Ned answers these questions and more; his honest humour embroidered with over a decade’s worth of very personal accounts from the frontline of cycling.

Ned Boulting, said: “Throughout the years that I’ve been reporting on cycling, I’ve seen how the humble bicycle puts human behaviour under a microscope.

“I’ve seen delight, despair and doping, as well as infinite variations of falling off your bike – something for everyone!

“The wonderful thing about cycling is the direct link between a Tour de France win and a trip to the shops.

“It’s an everyday glory! As kids we all learn to ride a bike. But in recent years more and more people are getting involved for social, health or environmental reasons.

“I’m excited to be bringing this unique one-man show to life as a manifestation of my biggest and re-discovered passion.

“This show is for anyone who re-connects with that feeling of freedom they had when they first felt the pedals turn beneath their feet, and the world slip by.”

Ned has written three successful books: ‘How I Won the Yellow Jumper: Dispatches from the Tour de France’, ‘On the Road Bike: The Search for a Nation’s Cycling Soul’ and ‘101 Damnations: Dispatches from the 101st Tour de France’.

In addition, Ned’s new book, ‘Boulting’s Velosaurus: A Linguistic Tour De France’ was released on October 6.

For tickets to the show call 01284 758000 or visit www.theapex.co.uk.