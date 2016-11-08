Remembrance Sunday concert by the Bury Bach Choir

Bury Bach Choir and the Prometheus Orchestra, conducted by Philip Reed, will perform a Concert For Remembrance Weekend at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, at 7.30pm on Sunday, November 12.

The programme includes one of the best known choral works of the repertory, Mozart’s Requiem, plus Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus and Bach’s Cantata, BWV 147Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben.

The concert features Corinne Spence Hart, soprano, Valerie Reid, mezzo soprano, Christopher Turner, tenor and Tom Asher, bass.

Mozart accepted the commission for the Requiem from a mysteriously anonymous patron in the summer of 1791.

By autumn Mozart was seriously ill and died on December 5, having completed only half the work and sketched some of the rest.

In urgent need of the remainder of the commissioning fee, Mozart’s widow Constanze secretly invited her husband’s pupil, Franz Süssmayr, to complete the score, which was then delivered to the patron with no mention of Süssmayr’s involvement!

For our special performance, we are joined by an outstanding quartet of soloists.

With the inclusion of Mozart’s moving Ave, verum corpus, and Bach’s Cantata No. 147, which includes the well-known ‘Jesu, joy of man’s desiring’, this will be an occasion to enjoy and to remember – don’t miss it!