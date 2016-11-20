Rising young cellist to guest at Sudbury Symphonic Orchestra concert

Thomas Isaac, one of Britain’s up and coming cello superstars, will be Sudbury Symphony Orchestra’s soloist in their concert at St Peter’s Church at 6pm on Sunday, November 27.

Thomas began playing cello at the age of six, and now studies at the Royal Academy of Music where last year he won first prize for his performance of Bach’s Suite for Cello no 2.

He performs with many leading orchestras as Principal Orchestral cellist both in the UK and Europe and this year appeared in a BBC Proms Extra concert. As a soloist Thomas has performed in many venues including the Wigmore Hall.

In our concert Thomas will be performing Haydn’s 2nd cello concerto, a true classic in which the cello sings and dances with graceful and lilting melodies, playing a surprising number of passages in soprano range.

This piece challenges the most brilliant of cellists, stretching the instrument to its fullest capacity.

Sudbury Symphony Orchestra will also be performing Schubert’s 9th symphony The Great Symphony in C major. The symphony was almost lost to the world until Robert Schumann discovered it and recognised it for what it was.

The symphony has wonderful tunes and movement as though riding through countryside, here trotting, then a canter, then a pause to take in the view.

There is a spontaneity in its grand development. A rich and immensely enjoyable musical journey.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £2 for children and are avaialable from Compact Music, North Street, Sudbury and Sudbury Tourist Information (library) or by emailing tickets@sudburysymphonyorchestra.com

A limited number of tickets will be available on the door.