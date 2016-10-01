Sizzling fiddles and Balkan beats at The Apex

The Budapest Café Orchestra bring their traditional Eastern European folk and gypsy-flavoured music to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on October 6.

The BCO will take you on a musical journey across the Balkans and Russia, but just like any good expedition, expect surprises, diversions and adventures along the way.

Mournful Klezmer melodies, raucous Romanian Doinas and Hungarian Czadas are countered by beautiful ballads, such as the theme to ‘Schindler’s List’ and Andy Statman’s haunting ‘Flatbush Waltz’.

The Budapest Café Orchestra exceed expectations in their mission to entertain and their immense skill and profound musicianship have won acclaim from fans, fellow musicians and critics alike.

A BCO gig is as fantastically fun and exciting as it is musically impressive.

Don’t let their trilby hats fool you, these are serious musicians, with two of the country’s most revered international soloists nestled at the heart of proceedings.

Front-man Christian Garrick is one of Europe’s most celebrated jazz violinists and his CV boasts Dame Cleo Laine and Sir John Dankworth, Nigel Kennedy and Duffy, and exemplary accordionista Eddie Hession has accompanied the likes of Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras and Chris Rea. Adrian Zolotuhin is their Russian representative on domra, balalaika and guitar, while veteran bass-man Kelly Cantlon is a former Vagabond, of Jimmy James and the Vagabonds, and the BCO’s chief charity clothing expert.

Evoking vivid images of Tzigane fiddle maestros, Budapest café life and gypsy campfires The Budapest Café Orchestra will make you want to book yourself a holiday down the Danube!

Tickets are £16.50, or just £5 for those aged under 25. For more information, or to book, call the box office on 01284 758000, or visit www.theapex.co.uk.