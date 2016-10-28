Sudbury Dramatic Society set to thrill with new play

The Sudbury Dramatic Society’s next production at the Quay Theatre from November 1 to 5 will be Patrick Hamilton’s play, Gaslight.

A classic Victorian thriller, Gaslight was first produced in 1935.

Set in 1880 in fog bound London, Jack Manningham is slowly and deliberately driving his wife, Bella, insane.

He has almost succeeded when help arrives in the person of former detective, Rough, who believes Manningham to be a thief and a murderer.

Aided by Bella, Rough proves Manningham’s true identity and Bella finally achieves a few moments of sweet revenge for the suffering inflicted on her.

Thrown in to the mix is flirty maid Nancy, who lightens the sombre mood of the play, and a motherly housekeeper worried about her mistress.

Gaslight is directed by Belinda Hasler from Braintree, who was responsible for the successful SDS production of Rumours last year, and it will be the perfect accompaniment to those cold November evenings as the nights draw in.

Tickets are available now from The Quay Theatre box office on 01787 374745 or online at www.quaysudbury.org.uk.