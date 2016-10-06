The Cambridge Greek Play returns to the arts theatre

The triennial Cambridge Greek Play returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre from October 12 to 15.

After the success of 2010’s Agamemnon and 2013’s Prometheus/Frogs double bill, the same creative team return to Cambridge for another ground-breaking pairing of tragedy and comedy.

The tradition of performing a play in Greek every three years at Cambridge University extends back to 1882 and boasts an impressive range of alumni, including Rupert Brooke, Ralph Vaughn Williams and Tom Hiddleston.

This is a unique opportunity to hear the extraordinary language of these two great plays performed in the original Greek (with English subtitles), with a newly commissioned orchestral score by composer Alex Silverman.

The 2016 Cambridge Greek Play contrasts two very different women, who both ask for help to overturn the patriarchy.

But while Antigone is left alone to bury her brother, Lysistrata persuades all of the women of Greece to join her strike.

These rich and deeply resonant plays make for a moving, hilarious and thought-provoking night of theatre.

There are pre-show talks from Wednesday 12 to Saturday 15, all at 1.30pm. Booking is essential on 01223 503333.

To buy tickets for the plays call 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com