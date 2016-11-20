Norfolk based theatre company Broad Horizons’ exciting new play about the life of a music hall star; The Little Bit the Boys admire - The Marie Lloyd Story, comes to The Quay Theatre, Sudbury on Friday, November 25.

It is 1922 and Marie Lloyd is being given a benefit concert. Quite unexpectedly, she is joined by her greatest rival, cross-dressing male-impersonator, Vesta Tilley. They have never been friends.

As the play moves between Marie’s dressing room and the music hall stage, the audience learn not just about Marie’s amazing, if chequered, life, but also about Vesta, the Music Hall Strike of 1907, Marconi and even Dr Crippen.

In this swift moving show, as well playing themselves, Vesta also becomes the men in Marie’s life and Marie becomes the other women.

In true music hall fashion, Marie and Vesta will sing many of their most famous songs (such as Don’t Dilly Dally, A Bit Of A Ruin That Cromwell Knocked About and Piccadilly Johnny) and joining in will be not only appreciated, but expected.

Broad Horizons always try to support local talent and venues. This tour is no exception, with Norfolk based actors Judi Daykin as Marie Lloyd and Karen Hill as Vesta Tilley.

Norwich based author John Mangan once again joins them to provide the stunning new script.