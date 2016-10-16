The tale of an epic journey, with bells on

Multi-award winning comedian, author and man with bad ideas (rowing the channel in a bath tub, longest distance in a paper boat, running across deserts in suits of armour) Tim FitzHigham is appearing at The Quay Theatre in Sudbury on October 21.

In 1599 the greatest playwright in history William Shakespeare and the greatest comedian in history Will Kempe (the man who created the roles of Bottom, Falstaff and Dogberry) had a huge row about a comedy part in Hamlet and a comedy stuffed dog on wheels. What happened next is the stuff of legend…

To show Shakespeare ‘the true nature of comedy’ Kempe Morris Danced from London to Norwich in 9 days, he wrote a poem about it, ‘The Nine Days Wonder’.

Four hundred years later, Tim FitzHigham read it. Rather than putting it down, He learned to morris dance, strapped on bells and embarked on the adventure.

To celebrate the 400th Anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, Tim tells the story of Kempe, Shakespeare and his own near death, imprisonment wild capers as he became the Earnest Shackleton of Morris Dancing in this show Shakespeare’s Stand Up.

This is a comedy tour with Bells On.

Tim FitzHigham has starred in two series on BBC Radio 4 of his show The Gambler, he presented CBBC smash hit Super Human Challenge and has been in films with Matt Damon, Clint Eastwood and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

His live shows have won numerous awards and nominations and toured everywhere from Iceland to New Zealand.

In the UK, they have been kindly made Critic’s Choice in The Times, The Telegraph, The Independent, The Guardian, The Scotsman, The Observer, The Evening Standard, Three Weeks, Metro, The Sunday Times, The Mirror and Time Out.

For tickets call 01787 373745 or visit www.quaytheatre.org.uk.