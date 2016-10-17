Two great comedians in one night at Sudbury’s Quay Theatre

Comedians Tom Allen and Suzi Ruffell will be appearing at the Quay Theatre as part of their current Hit the Road tour.

Tom Allen has been performing comedy for over a decade and in 2005 took home the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny and BBC New Comedy awards and recently supported Sarah Millican on tour in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Suzi Ruffell has been a stand-up since 2009 with Edinburgh Fringe shows such as Let’s Get Ready To Ruffell under her belt, and has been the warm-up act for the likes of Kevin Bridges, Alan Carr (she is his official tour support) and Josh Widdicombe, whom she will be supporting again this autumn.

Suzi is one of the most popular up and coming acts on the UK comedy scene, in constant demand in theatres and clubs across the country and last year did a double-header tour with Romesh Ranganathan.

For tickets call 01787 374745.