VIDEO: Head behind the scenes of horseracing in Newmarket this weekend

Newmarket is once again opening its doors to the public for the much loved Newmarket Open Weekend on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September.

Racing enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to go behind the scenes at the Home of Horseracing to discover what it’s like to be a part of the industry they love.

Visitors will be able to watch the horses gallop on the iconic Warren Hill, visit a number of iconic locations, including the Jockey Club Rooms, the National Stud and the British Racing School as well as visit the stables of some of their favourite trainers including Ed Dunlop, Luca Cumani and Michael Bell (a full list can be found here).

In addition to the sites to visit, there will be plenty of activity on offer for the whole family including the Newmarket Food & Drinks Festival where visitors will be able to wander around the site and sample some of the best produce East Anglia has to offer.

Kids are admitted free of charge to the Open Weekend as well as Newmarket Racecourse on Saturday 17th for an afternoon of racing.

Money raised at this year’s Open Weekend will be donated to Racing Welfare’s Newmarket Housing Project and the Newmarket Day Centre.

For the full programme please visit the Newmarket Open Weekend website http://www.newmarketopenweekend.co.uk/