Winter Tales 2 to tour in Bury St Edmunds and nearby villages

QuirkHouse Theatre Company presents Winter Tails 2; it’s back, and this time it’s bigger, funnier and even furrier.

Winter Tails was previously such a success in Bury St Edmunds that this season, it is being toured.

It will be performed without dames or compulsory audience participation and outside of panto season.

A magical selection of animal tales and fables, suitable for all big kids from five to 105. Doors open 30 minutes before each show and there will be live magic from Ben Young.

The shows are as following: November 19, 7.30pm; Bardwell Tithe Barn. November 20, 2pm; Oakes Barn, Bury St Edmunds (tickets £8/£1)

November 21, 7.30pm; Oakes Barn, (tickets £8/£1). November 24, 7.30pm; St Mary’s Church, Hill Rd, Westley; tickets available from Debbie Mallinson, on 01284 754881. November 26, 7.30pm; Felsham Village Hall.

Tickets at £9 adults/£1 under-16s and available from www.wegottickets.com.