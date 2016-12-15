Allo Allo star rocks up for Haverhill pantomime

Sue Hodge, best known for her role as Mimi LaBonq in the classic BBC TV comedy Allo Allo, stars in Robin Hood at Haverhil Arts Centre.

The panto’ also stars Rikki Chamberlain from ITV’s Captain Jack, Lloyd Notice from The Lion King Musical and performers Simon Austin and Abigail Stock - and not forgetting the young stars from the Lisa Mason School of Dance.

The wicked Sheriff of Nottingham rules over the people and collects taxes to further his own evil desire to become King of England. Robin Hood arrives clad in his green leggings to save the day, but will he be able to win the heart of the beautiful Maid Marion, rescue the babes from the wood and defeat the Sheriff?

“Anything can go wrong in Pantoland!” revealed Haverhill Arts Centre producer Chris Gidney.

“I remember the year that the Dame, played by BBCTV`s Howie Watkins, had terrible trouble with his bloomers.

“The elastic had gone, so all during the show they kept falling down and tripping him up.

“In the end he got so frustrated with them, he simply ripped them off and threw them into the wings, much to the amazement of the audience.”

For tickets call 01440 714140 or visit www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.