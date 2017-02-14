Ancient music gets a thrilling new lease of life

One of the world’s first period instrument ensembles, The Academy of Ancient Music, is to play at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on February 23, at 7.30pm.

Back in 1973, most orchestras played classical music in a modern style.

The instruments were different, the pitch was different, the number of players was different, the very essence and spirit of performances was different.

But change was in the air. Wouldn’t it be great, people asked, if we could find out more about composers’ original intentions and get closer to the style in which music was originally performed?

This was the spirit in which Christopher Hogwood founded the AAM – with the whole orchestra working together to rediscover sounds which hadn’t been heard for hundreds of years.

They revel in the expressive power of old instruments - flutes made out of wood, trumpets without valves, strings woven from gut.

It’s not just the sound of the music which has changed - AAM performances are full of energy and passion and joy.

Programme:

Bach Concerto for Oboe d’amore in D major, BWV1053; Vivaldi Concerto for Violin in G minor, RV316a; Albinoni Concerto for Oboe in D minor, Op.9, No.2; Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in A minor, RV522; Bach Italian Concerto, BWV971; A. Marcello Concerto for Oboe in D minor, S.Z799.