Award-winning play set to grace the Bury St Edmunds stage

Henry Naylor’s award-winning play The Collector takes to the stage at Theatre Royal on Tuesday, November 15.

It’s a compelling tale of evil, murder and betrayal set in 2003 in the surroundings of Mazrat Prison, Iraq.

Allied command have taken over control of the prison and local translator, Nassir finds himself working for the Americans.

Determined to bring liberal values to his country and to marry his sweetheart, Zoya, his life is turned upside down when he is recognised by one of the inmates, a fanatical supporter of the old regime.

Born out of Henry Naylor’s personal visit to Bagram Airbase in 2003, the play won a Fringe First award at the Edinburgh Festival in 2014.

The Collector is directed by Michael Cabot, Artistic Director of London Classic Theatre, who most recently visited the Theatre Royal with The Birthday Party.

This year the show embarked on its first UK wide tour, having completed a series of dates in the autumn before returning for more in November and has been produced by Kathyrn Barker.

For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org