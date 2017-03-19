Chamber choir to perform Purcell at Bury St Edmunds church

Kirbye Voices, the Bury-based chamber choir, is presenting a programme of choral music by Purcell from 7.30pm on Thursday, March 23 in St Mary’s Church at 7.30pm. Entry is free, and there will be a retiring collection.

Purcell is one of this country’s greatest composers, and the concert will include a variety of examples of his work, including “Come ye sons of Art”, “Jubilate in D” and “Rejoice in the Lord alway”.

Henry Purcell (1659-1695) was a young chorister in the Chapel Royal until his voice broke, and subsequently became keeper of the King’s instruments.

Aged only 20, he was appointed organist at Westminster Abbey, and later at the Chapel Royal, and composed music for many state occasions under King Charles II, King James II and King William, as well as music for the theatre.