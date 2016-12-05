Charity carol concert in Bury St Edmunds

Carols and Christmas music old and new will be performed by The Aquarius Singers at their concert in All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, December 11 at 7pm.

Once again the 60-strong ladies’ choir will be raising funds for Bury St Edmunds Women’s Aid Centre Ltd, which helps women and children whose lives have been blighted by domestic abuse.

With founder and director Gill Garside, and accompanist and soloist Polly Anderson, the choir will perform traditional favourites from across the centuries, and pieces by contemporary composers John Rutter and Will Todd. Plus of course the chance for the audience to blow away the cobwebs and join in.

The Aquarius Singers perform all over Suffolk and beyond, raising tens of thousands of pounds for good causes over the years.

Their performances this year have already supported Macmillan Cancer Care, The West Suffolk and Papworth hospitals, and Wetherden Church.

Christmas is a very busy time for Aquarius, with an appearance at the Bury Christmas Fair, and the season always includes a concert in aid of Bury Women’s Aid.

“This is a charity very close to our hearts,” says Gill. “As women we feel anything we can do help these families, especially at this time of year, is so very worthwhile.”

Christmas proves the breaking point for many families blighted by domestic abuse and they often arrive at the charity’s Refuge with nothing but the clothes they stand up in.

Gifts from the singers help to ensure they have basic needs such as toiletries, and toys for the children.

The charity is always in need of funds and support, and Aquarius is pleased to have raised more than £10,000 for its work over the years.

Tickets are £8 to include a glass of mulled wine and refreshments, on the door or from Balaam’s Music on 01284 766933. Under-14s are free.