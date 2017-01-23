Cinderella hits all the right buttons at Haverhill Arts Centre

The Centre Stage Company has once again come up trumps with its annual pantomime, which this year is Cinderella.

I joined my wife and our two boys at Saturday afternoon’s performance at Haverhill Arts Centre and from the moment that the Fairy Godmother (the impressive and funny Jaqui Player) stepped out on to the stage, the fine entertainment just kept on coming.

There was a lot to commend the show, which got off to a good tempo with a nicely choreographed scene set to Wham’s Wake me Up Before You Go Go.

The panto was littered with lots of fine music - some of which I confess that I did not know - and choreographed routines and included songs by One Direction, Bananarama and more, plus a mash up of tunes that included the Macarena and Gangnam Style being my own personal favourite.

It just looked like everyone was having such a good time.

Unlucky-in-love Buttons was played with empathy and humour by Nick Selin and the step-sisters, played by Steven Roach and Graeme Johnston (amazingly in his first ever acting role) were a real hoot.

The principle cast featured Charlotte Kowalksi as Cinderella, Chris Griffey as the Prince, Cian Harriss as Dandini and Emma Letcher as the nasty Step Mother, well supported by the chorus.

Cinderella continues at the arts centre at 7pm on each of Thursday (26), Friday and Saturday, with a 3pm matinee on Saturday. To buy a ticket call 01440 714140.