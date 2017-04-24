Classic tale of unrequited love all set for Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

Northern Broadsides in partnership with New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-Under- Lyme are bringing a new adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s romantic comedy Cyrano de Bergerac to the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal from June 2 to 6.

It’s Paris in 1640 and Cyrano de Bergerac, a brilliant poet and swordsman, finds himself deeply in love with his beautiful cousin, Roxane.

Each day of his life is lived only for her – every poem he writes, every duel he fights.

Despite his dash and his dare, Cyrano is afraid of revealing his true feelings certain she could never love him in return… for who would love a man with such an enormous nose?

Set in the golden age of musketeers, Deborah McAndrew’s lively new adaptation, brings fresh vigour to this swashbuckling tale of unrequited love.

Add to this Northern Broadsides’ musical panache, acclaimed charisma and exuberant performance style and you have a delightful evening of pure drama that will lift your spirits and make your heart ache.

The show starts at 7.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday, with additional performances at 2pm on Wednesday (captioned) and 3pm on Saturday.

Tickets are £26 to £8.50 available from the box office on 01284 7695050 or at www.theatreroyal.org.