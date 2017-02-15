Classical Brit winner Alison to give Cambridge recital

Three-time winner at the Classical BRITs, Cambridge Corn Exchange artist in residence trumpeter Alison Balsom will perform in recital on Tuesday, February 21 with guest trombonist Becky Smith and pianist Tom Poster.

She will also perform the world premiere of ‘he loves the sun and the sun loves him’ by Corn Exchange composer in residence Jay Richardson, a second year undergraduate at the University of Cambridge.

The full programme is: Jay Richardson (composer in residence) he loves the sun and the sun loves him; Honegger Intrada for Trumpet and Piano; Hindemith Sonata; Schubert Impromptu in G flat major, D.899 No.3 [piano solo]; Enescu Legende; Poster/Balsom The Thoughts of Dr. May; Brahms Horn Trio in Eb major (transcribed Balsom);

Alison said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be artist in residence at this glorious venue. I have played in Cambridge almost from the first month I started to play the trumpet at the age of seven and many of my most cherished musical memories and experiences are from the Corn Exchange and surrounding areas.

“I’m hugely looking forward to playing once again in this great acoustic with a variety of my favourite concert programmes, and with world class friends and collaborators.”

Corn Exchange composer in residence Jay Richardson has written a new piece for Alison Balsom which will be performed by Alison with young Cambridgeshire Music brass players.

Last year, Jay wrote a piece performed by soloist Esther Yoo with the Philharmonia Orchestra and young Cambridgeshire Music players, conducted by maestro Vladmir Ashkenazy.

Tickets: £24.50 and £20.50/students £12.50/under 26s £12.50 in zones B and C.

Call Cambridge Live Tickets on 01223 357851 or visit www.cornex.co.uk.