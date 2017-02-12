Comedian Richard Herring serves up his favourite routines

Richard Herring’s latest stand-up routine The Best combines the comedian’s personal favourite routines from his previous 12 one-man shows.

The self-crowned King of the Edinburgh Fringe performs at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, February 19.

The mischievous comedian has been making audiences laugh since the early 1990s and is famed for his hilarious insights into some of society’s most ridiculous contradictions, picking them apart with his slicing wit.

The Best is a great introduction to this influential cult comedian for the newcomer and a welcome greatest hits show for long term fans.

The only question that remains is will your favourite routine make the cut?

Richard Herring was once one half of a comedy double act alongside Stewart Lee, who has also gone on to forge a successful solo career in comedy.

He has also been the script editor for Little Britain, written sitcoms for TV, including Time Gentlemen Please, with Al Murray and appeared on many Radio 4 shows.

The comedian has also written a number of plays for the stage and is known for his regular podcasts and vodcasts as well as for two decades of appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

For tickets please call the Theatre Royal box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.